Publicis Groupe enters into exclusive negotiations with Ycor for the sale of Proximedia

PUBLICIS GROUPE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SOFT COMPUTING

Publicis Groupe to become the leader in data marketing in France

with the acquisition

Paris, February 7, 2019 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces today the completion of its acquisition - via its wholly-owned subsidiary Multi Market Services France Holdings - of 82.99% of the share capital of Soft Computing, a leading French data marketing company, at 25 euro per share, i.e. a total consideration of approximately 43.4 million euro.

This acquisition has been made from the firm's founders and their families after all conditions precedent in the agreement of December 19, 2018 were met. Multi Market Services France Holdings will now file for a simplified compulsory buyout of all outstanding shares at a price of 25 euro per share. The price offered is at a premium of 66.67% to the closing price on December 19, 2018. This proposed buyout remains subject to approval from market regulator AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers) after checking for compliance with legal and regulatory provisions in force.

Finexsi, the firm represented by Olivier Peronnet and appointed as independent expert by the Board of Directors of Soft Computing, has concluded that, from the financial point of view, the price offered is fair to the minority shareholders in Soft Computing, including in the event of a compulsory buyout that Multi Market Services France Holdings would file for if the attendant conditions were met.

On the basis of the independent expert's report, Soft Computing's Board of Directors deemed, by unanimous decision, that this offer is in the interests of Soft Computing, its shareholders and its employees, and has recommended that shareholders tender their shares to the offer.

Created in 1984 by Eric Fischmeister and Gilles Venturi, Soft Computing specializes in data and its use in enhancing marketing and transforming the customer experience. With over 400 experts, this market-leading company provides its services to most of the major retail, finance and services companies.

This transaction would reinforce Publicis Groupe's data marketing expertise across the entire value chain in France, further consolidating its position as preferred partner for its clients' transformation.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

About Soft Computing

Soft Computing is a leading consultancy and service provider in data sciences and digital technologies applied to marketing and customer experience. It is listed on the NYSE Euronext exchange (FR0000075517 - SFT), employs over 400 experts, and reported revenue of 41 M€ for 2017 - 20% outside France - with over 200 clients including most of the major retail, finance and services companies.

www.softcomputing.com (http://www.softcomputing.com)

