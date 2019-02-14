





TOKYO, Feb 14, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors and the company's employees have together donated 3 million yen to build a new classroom building for the Camayse Elementary School in Santa Rita City, Samar State.The donation was made from the company's STEP Fund, which matches voluntary donations made by employees with an equivalent contribution from Mitsubishi Motors.Mitsubishi Motors STEP Funds has worked for many years with World Vision Japan (WVJ), a Japanese NGO in partnership with World Vision (WV) an international Christian relief, development and advocacy organization, which helped select the Camayse Elementary School as the recipient of the donation. The World Vision Development Foundation (WVDF) a WV partner in the Philippines helped engage with the local community and carried out the construction of the new building, which was completed in January 2019.The project was selected by WVJ based on an assessment of the teaching capacity needs of the Camayse Elementary School, which previously was limited to classroom for some of its students lessons. The donation has enabled an improved learning environment with the construction of an additional classroom building to house additional student lessons. Working together, the partners and local community will all help support the management of the school going forward.Yoko Kiyomi, Corporate and Major Donor Unit of WVJ stated that "We would like to show our gratitude for the many years of support from Mitsubishi Motors STEP Funds. Thanks to the new, clean, and bright classroom, the learning environment for the Camayse Elementary School has been greatly improved, with the fourth and fifth grade classes now having dedicated classrooms. Going forward, all of the school's children will be able to go to class in a comfortable and supportive environment."As part of its long-term focus on being a responsible corporate citizen, Mitsubishi Motors identified their CSR materiality in 2018 to aim to make important contributions to the well-being of all the local communities where it operates. ASEAN is an important region for the company, and Mitsubishi Motors contributes strongly to the economies through its production and business operations across the region. The company will continue to closely support local communities as it further builds on its presence across the ASEAN region.Construction work on the new classroom building began in October 2018, and was completed this January. An opening ceremony will be held this April with representatives from local authorities, WVDF, and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines at the school.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.