

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) Thursday said it has canceled plans to build a new headquarters in New York City after facing opposition from local politicians.



'After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,' the company said in a statement.



'For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term.'



The company said that polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support its investment plans, but number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose the company's plans in Long Island City.



In November, Amazon selected the Long Island City neighborhood of New York City and the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, as the two sites for its East Coast headquarters. Each of the new headquarters is intended to house 25,000 Amazon employees.



However, the news was received with protest from some New York officials and residents, who fear the headquarters would take over the Queens neighborhood, drive up prices and push out existing residents.



The company said at the moment it will not start a search process for another site for its HQ2. But will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville.



