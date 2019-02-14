

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After three successive days of gains, the Switzerland stock market edged lower on Thursday, with investors across Europe reacting to disappointing U.S. retail sales data.



The market started on a positive note amid optimism about the high level U.S.-China trade talks, but slipped into negative territory around later on in the session, reacting to U.S. Commerce Department data that showed an unexpected substantial decrease in retail sales in the month of December.



The report from Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by 1.2% in December after inching up by a revised 0.1% in November. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2%.



The Swiss benchmark SMI ended down 21.35 points, or 0.23%, at 9,142.71. The index, which advanced to a high of 9,237.31 in early trades, declined to a low of 9,142.24 towards the fag end of the session.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 36.66 points, or 0.4%, at 9,164.06.



Bank stocks were among the prominent losers. Julius Baer and Credit Suisse Group, both ended lower by about 3.4%. UBS Group declined 2.05%.



Richemont shares declined 2.3% and shares of Swatch Group ended down 1.3%.



Nestle gained 1.6%. ABB advanced 0.7%. Shares of Schindler Holding and Temenos ended higher by 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively.



Clariant moved up 3.2% after the company reported an 18% jump in net income, at CHF 356 million, for the quarter ended December 2018, compared to year-ago quarter.



Most of the markets in Europe ended lower today. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.32%.



Among major markets in the region, Germany ended notably lower, with its benchmark DAX declining 0.69%. France's CAC 40 ended down 0.23% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.09%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX