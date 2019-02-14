Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") has appointed Gestur Kristjansson as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Kristjansson holds a BA in Advanced Applied Economics from the University of Manitoba as well as a MBA from the University of British Columbia. Additionally, he is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA) and recently obtained his ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Kristjansson has over 30 years of experience in accounting, financial management, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. He has participated in multiple equity and debt raises with over $400 million sourced. He previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer and VP Finance of a publicly listed Canadian gold mining company for a period of eight years during which he was also interim President and CEO. Mr. Kristjansson brings valuable experience to Braveheart as it transitions to a producing mining company. Mr. Kristjansson is a business owner/operator and resides in Winnipeg with his wife and two sons.

David W. Johnston, Chairman of the Board stated: "I am delighted to welcome Gestur Kristjansson to the Board during this transformational period for Braveheart. Gestur's appointment further strengthens the depth of our Board following the appointment of John Morgan in July 2018." As previously disclosed in the Company's website Mr. Morgan holds a BSc. in Geology from the University of British Columbia. He is a seasoned mining executive with over 40 years of experience with a strong technical and financial background both in public and private companies. Most recently Mr. Morgan retired as President, COO and Director of Atlantic Gold Corporation.

Ian Berzins, Chief Executive Officer, added, "I too want to welcome Gestur Kristjansson to the Board and look forward to working with him once again. The recent appointments of Mr. Kristjansson and Mr. Morgan as independent directors strengthens the depth of our Board as we move forward with the re-permitting of our newly acquired Bull River Mine near Cranbrook, British Columbia."

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart Resources Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favorable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia.

We seek Safe Harbour.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins, P.Eng., ICD.D

Chief Executive Officer

403-512-8202

braveheartresources@shaw.ca

Website: www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

