Powers Sports Memorabilia Announces Upcoming Tom Brady Autograph Signing

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Powers Sports Memorabilia has announced it is participating in an upcoming autograph signing by Tom Brady, courtesy of TRISTAR Productions. Tom Brady is a football icon who has broken many records as the quarterback of the New England Patriots. The items to be signed need to have been received by the Powers Sports Memorabilia by March 4, 2019. Also, only orders placed by March 4 will be eligible to be signed. All orders will be shipped back to customers before April 17, 2019. It should be noted that only officially licensed items can be sent in for signing. Autographs start at $1,099 and go up from there depending on the item. Inscriptions, such as 6 x SB CHAMP, are available for an additional cost, ranging from $300 to $600. Photos, footballs, mini helmets, helmets, and jerseys are available. Those who are interested can learn more about the signing here.

Matt Powers, owner of Powers Sports Memorabilia, says, "Here at Powers Sports Memorabilia, I help people navigate the autograph industry to find that jaw-dropping gift or that elusive autograph to expand their collection. Now, for fans for Tom Brady, they would be happy to learn that we have an upcoming autograph signing. We have signed footballs, autographed jerseys, and more. If you're looking for signed Tom Brady sports memorabilia, I have it."

It should be noted that because of everything he has accomplished in the last few years, both fans and collectors are eager to get hold of Tom Brady sports memorabilia. Furthermore, there is no limit to what kind of memorabilia people will want to collect. From trading cards to autographed footballs, from jerseys to sports gear, Tom Brady sports memorabilia is very much in demand.

Tom Brady is already a six-time Super Bowl champion, along with being the oldest quarterback to have ever won the big game. The demand for Tom Brady autographed sports memorabilia will only increase in the near future as he continues to break record after record.

One special piece of sports memorabilia is Tom Brady's stolen jersey. This jersey was involved in the game between the Patriots and the Falcons. In this game, the Patriots were able to make a tremendous comeback against the Falcons but the primary reason the media was particularly interested in this match was that Brady's jersey was later found to have been stolen from the locker room. Later, the jersey was found in Mexico and was immediately returned to the Patriots. It is hard to determine the value of this particular jersey because it was never auctioned, but the general consensus is that it could have fetched a price of at least $250,000.

Those interested in other autograph signings can consult the Powers Sports Memorabilia website. Other items available from the company aside from football memorabilia are baseball, basketball, boxing, and fitness memorabilia.

Aside from being the owner of the company, Matt Powers is a sports memorabilia fan. He loves history, which is one reason why he loves sports memorabilia. He established Powers Sports Memorabilia in 2008 to offer a personalized shopping experience to customers. Those who would like to know more about the company or want to stay up-to-date about upcoming events can view the company Facebook page.

For those who are searching for sports memorabilia as a gift, they are urged to ask Matt Powers to assist them in finding the perfect gift. They can let Matt know their loved one's favorite sport, team, or player and he will provide them with suggestions to make the gift memorable.

