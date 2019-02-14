sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,20 Euro		-0,20
-0,93 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.02.2019 | 20:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Annual results 2018

  • Growth of the real estate portfolio by 31% or € 204 million, to € 867 million
  • Successful capital increase of 29% or € 99,9 million
  • EPRA earnings per share rose by 3% to € 1,63
  • Improvement of the occupancy rate by 2% to 93%
  • Gross dividend confirmed at € 1,40 per share
  • 2016-2018 strategic growth plan fully realised
  • Growth plan 2019: further growth to a real estate portfolio of € 1 billion by the end of 2019 with increase of the EPRA -earnings per share of 3% and minimum gross dividend of € 1,50 per share
  • Substantial development potential for logistics real estate in the Netherlands and Belgium with pipeline and Genk Green Logistics
  • Growth plan 2020-2021: further growth to a real estate -portfolio of € 1,3 billion by the end of 2021

    • Full press release:

    Attachment

    • Annual results 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d85ac59-0824-456c-a597-27854d6b9bae)

    © 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)