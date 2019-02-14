Full press release:
Attachment
- Annual results 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d85ac59-0824-456c-a597-27854d6b9bae)
BrancheImmobilien
AktienmarktBEL Mid
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|20:05
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Annual results 2018
|Growth of the real estate portfolio by 31% or € 204 million, to € 867 millionSuccessful capital increase of 29% or € 99,9 millionEPRA earnings per share rose by 3% to € 1,63Improvement of the occupancy...
|20.12.18
|20.12.18
|Realisation of the growth plan
On 13 November 2018, Intervest Offices & Warehouses announced its investment pipeline of € 197 million and in this context launched a capital increase of € 100 million...
|19.12.18
|19.12.18
|Intervest expands logistics clusters in the Southern Netherlands by acquiring a third site in Raamsdonksveer
Intervest has concluded a sale-and-lease-back agreement for a third logistics site at...
