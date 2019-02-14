Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Anne O'Riordan to its Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Anne O'Riordan, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences of Accenture, was appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 14, 2019. The appointment increases the size of the Jazz Board of Directors to 12 members.

"We are very pleased to have Anne join the board and look forward to her contributions," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "With her extensive knowledge and leadership in life sciences and healthcare, Anne will be an outstanding addition to the Jazz Board of Directors."

Ms. O'Riordan has been with Accenture for 28 years and is currently a Senior Managing Director in Accenture's Products practice. She has spent most of the past 28 years focused on Life Sciences and Healthcare companies globally with her most recent role as Global Lead for Accenture's Life Sciences practice serving G2000 Pharma, Med Tech and Biotech companies across the globe.

At Accenture, she has been instrumental in helping clients rethink, reshape and restructure their businesses to deliver better patient outcomes and has initiated programs to bring start-up companies and industry together globally to solve core industry issues.

Ms. O'Riordan is the author of numerous articles on the Life Sciences industry and in 2016 co-authored 'Healthcare Disrupted: Next Generation Business Models and Strategies'. In 2018, she was named to the global top 50 healthcare influencers list www.healthinfluencer50.com. She has a BSc in Biotechnology from Dublin City University, Dublin, Ireland as well as a postgraduate diploma in Financial Accounting and MIS from the University of Galway, Ireland.

Based in Hong Kong, Ms. O'Riordan is a member of The Women's Foundation, the 30% Club and a member of the board of the American Chamber of Commerce.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with limited or no options. As a leader in sleep medicine and with a growing hematology/oncology portfolio, Jazz has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates in development, and is focused on transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines. Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase, Defitelio (defibrotide) and Vyxeos 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/medicines. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

