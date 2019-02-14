

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $771 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $779 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.9% to $3.75 billion from $4.21 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $779 Mln. vs. $1165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.75 Bln vs. $4.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.70 Full year revenue guidance: $3.33 - $3.63 Bln



