

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against some major currencies on Thursday, after data from the Commerce Department said retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly fell 1.2% in December.



Retail sales had inched up by a revised 0.1% in November. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2%, matching the uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a jump in auto sales, retail sales were down by an even steeper 1.8% in the month, after coming in unchanged in November. Ex-auto sales, retail sales were expected to edge up by 0.1%.



According to a report released by the Labor Department, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended February 9th.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 239,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 225,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Another report from the Labor Department showed producer prices in the U.S. to have unexpectedly edged lower in January, easing by 0.1% for a second straight month. The index was expected to inch up by 0.1%.



The drop in producer prices was partly due to the sharp drop in energy prices, which plunged by 3.8% in January, after a 4.3% decline in December.



The dollar index, which dropped to 96.95 immediately after the release of retail sales data, rallied to 97.22 subsequently, before retreating again to 97.03.



Disappointing data from Germany continued to raise concerns about eurozone growth, but with eurozone GDP growth coming in line with forecasts, the Euro stayed somewhat steady against the greenback, and was gaining about 0.28%, at $1.1294.



Against Pound Sterling, the dollar prevailed with uncertainty about Brexit weighing on the British currency.



British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan suffered to find support of legislators today. The Pound was hovering around $1.2800, losing more than 0.4%.



The Japanese Yen weakened to 111.13 a dollar before recovering well. Currently, the Yen is trading at 110.51 a dollar, gaining about 0.4% from previous close. Against Swiff Franc, the dollar dropped to CHF 1.0054, losing about 0.38%.



