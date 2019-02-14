

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release January numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In December, consumer prices were up 1.9 percent and producer prices advanced an annual 0.9 percent.



Japan will provide final December figures for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a decline of 0.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year, while capacity utilization was seen higher by 1.0 percent on month.



New Zealand will see January results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 55.1.



South Korea will release December numbers for current account; in November, the current account showed a surplus of $5.06 billion.



