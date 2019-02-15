sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,05 Euro		+0,27
+5,65 %
WKN: A2DVK5 ISIN: GB00BF3ZNS54 Ticker-Symbol: 1EC 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,20
5,25
14.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC5,05+5,65 %