

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the five-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 150 points or 5.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,720-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns for trade and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets are likely to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the energy producers, while the financials and properties came in mixed.



For the day, the index dipped 1.37 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,719.70 after trading between 2,707.49 and 2,729.46. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 9.16 points or 0.66 percent to end at 1,398.84.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.05 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.54 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.13 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.07 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.64 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.12 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.27 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.34 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 0.45 percent, Gemdale climbed 1.34 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.75 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.19 percent and CITIC Securities slid 0.97 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction Thursday and eventually finished mixed.



The Dow shed 103.88 points or 0.41 percent, while the NASDAQ rose 6.58 points or 0.09 percent to 7,426.95 and the S&P fell 7.30 points or 0.27 percent to 2,745.73.



Initial weakness on Wall Street came after a report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly showed a big drop in retail sales in December, increasing the appeal of safe havens like bonds. Also, the Labor Department said producer prices unexpectedly fell in January.



Selling pressure has waned over the course of the morning, as traders continued to express optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and avoiding another government shutdown.



Crude oil prices moved higher Thursday on optimism for a resolution in trade talks between China and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.51 or 1 percent at $54.41 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release January numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning. In December, consumer prices were up 1.9 percent and producer prices advanced an annual 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX