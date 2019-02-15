

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Invacare Corporation (IVC)



Invacare is a manufacturer of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings.



Gained 61.84% to close Thursday's (Feb.14) trading at $8.61.



News: The Company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.



Although the net sales decreased 2.3% to $244.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, it was above the consensus analysts' estimate of $240.53 million. On an adjusted basis, net loss for the recent fourth quarter narrowed to $0.16 while analysts were expecting a loss of $0.38 per share.



2. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)



Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a drug for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).



Gained 24.27% to close Thursday's trading at $1.28.



News: The Company provided a business update.



The lead product candidate is ONS-5010 for wet AMD, which is under phase III development.



A phase III trial evaluating ONS-5010 against Lucentis for wet age-related macular degeneration is underway in Australia. The second of the two phase III studies, dubbed ONS-5010-002, has been initiated in Australia and is expected to begin enrolling patients in March 2019.



An investigational new drug (IND) application is slated to be filed with the FDA in the first quarter of calendar 2019, which is expected to allow the Company to begin enrolling patients in the U.S. portion of the ONS-5010-002 trial shortly thereafter.



3. Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)



Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology.



Gained 16.21% to close Thursday's trading at $16.63.



News: No news



The Company has two product candidates in its pipeline:



-- LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, under phase III trial, dubbed INSPIRE. -- LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain, which completed a phase Ia clinical trial in Denmark in March 2017, and a phase Ib clinical trial in the United States in April 2018.



Recent event:



-- On January 7, 2019, the Company reported positive interim safety data from its phase III INSPIRE trial.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on February 26, 2019. -- The Company anticipates submitting the NDA for LIQ861 to the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in late 2019.



4. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)



Urovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for urologic conditions.



Gained 14.88% to close Thursday's trading at $10.50.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase III trial of Vibegron as a treatment for adults with symptoms of overactive bladder, dubbed EMPOWUR, is underway, with topline data expected by the end of March 2019. -- A phase II study of Vibegron in women with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)-associated abdominal pain was initiated in December 2018. -- Recently gained alignment with the FDA on clinical trial protocol for a pivotal phase III study of Vibegron in men with overactive bladder who have benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



5. Guardant Health Inc. (GH)



Guardant Health is a precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer through the use of its proprietary blood tests, vast datasets, and advanced analytics.



Gained 13.49% to close Thursday's trading at $48.87.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On January 7, 2019, the Company launched LUNAR assay, a new blood-based assay intended to detect early-stage cancer and recurrence of disease for research use by biopharmaceutical and academic researchers. -- On December 13, 2018, Guardant inked a multi-year agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop blood-based companion diagnostic tests for AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio. -- Guardant's first earnings report as a public company was released on November 19, 2018, and it was for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.



Net loss attributable to Guardant Health narrowed to $24.5 million or $1.94 in the third quarter of 2018 from $33.3 million or $2.76 per share in the corresponding period of the prior year. Revenue was $21.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, a 95% increase from $11.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.



For full-year 2018, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $82.0 million to $84.0 million.



6. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)



Madrigal Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for NASH and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).



Gained 13.41% to close Thursday's trading at $133.98.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



On May 31, 2018, the Company reported positive top-line, 36-week results from its phase II study of MGL-3196 in patients with biopsy-proven non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



A phase III study of MGL-3196 in NASH is expected to begin in early 2019.



7. Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)



Rockwell Medical is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).



Gained 12.68% to close Thursday's trading at $4.00.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results next month. -- The Company anticipates filing a New Drug Application for an intravenous formulation of its proprietary drug Triferic this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX