

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.7 percent on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.5 percent following the flat reading in December.



Producer prices were up 0.1 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



