

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co's (F) Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks plans to retire in 2019, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Shanks is expected to stay through the end of the year, the report said. His replacement will likely begin transitioning into the role in the second half of the year.



'As all boards of responsible companies do, our board of directors regularly reviews executive succession plans to ensure we have access to the best talent available and are prepared for orderly transitions to take place should the need arise,' Ford reportedly said.



