Next Games Oyj: Next Games: Changes in Management Team

Next Games Corporation Company Release February 15, 2019 at 08:00 a.m. (EET)Emmi Kuusikko, the company's Chief Product Officer and member of Next Games Management Team, is stepping down from her role to pursue new challenges. As of 15 February, 2019 the Management Team consists of Teemu Huuhtanen (CEO), Annina Salvén (CFO), Saara Bergström (CMO), Kalle Hiitola (CTO) and Joonas Viitala (COO). The members of the Management Team report to the CEO, Teemu Huuhtanen."I'm grateful to Emmi Kuusikko, our Chief Product Officer, for her contribution to the company, as she is heading to new challenges. Emmi has had an important role in scaling up our product pipeline and developing our ways of working in the games organization.""I am grateful for the past 1,5 years with Next Games. It's a privilege to have had the opportunity to work with some of the world's biggest entertainment brands translating them into mobile games. The Next Games team is talented and passionate, and I will cherish the experience while it's time for me to move on. I want to thank the Next Games Management team and Board of Directors, and especially the game teams for the amazing journey. I am confident the company is on a good path to build great games for players to enjoy for years to come."Saara BergströmCMOinvestors@nextgames.com+358 (0)50 483 3896Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938

