Statement of Panalpina related to Agility

The Board of Directors of Panalpina confirms media reports that it is in discussions with Agility Group on potential strategic opportunities with regard to their respective logistics businesses. The discussions between the two companies are at a preliminary stage.

According to its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors of Panalpina continues to review the approach by DSV in conjunction with its professional advisers.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

Photo

A photo showing the Panalpina logo at the company's headquarters can be downloaded here (http://e1.marco.ch/publish/panalpina/14_3359/Panalpina_Logo_Headquarters_HiRes_300dpi.jpg).

