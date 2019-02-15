Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ALD ALD: Update on the share buyback program 15-Feb-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE update on the share buyback program Paris, 15 February 2019 ALD SHARE BUYBACK PERIODIC UPDATE ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 08 February 2019 and 14 February 2019, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2018 a description [1] of which is accessible on ALD website. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's Issuer's identifying Transaction Identifying Total Daily Market name code date code of daily weighte (MIC financial volum d code) instrument e average (in purchas numbe e price r of of share shares s) ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/02/2019 FR0013258662 22,00 11.4219 XPAR 0 ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/02/2019 FR0013258662 18,08 11.5150 XPAR 7 ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/02/2019 FR0013258662 12,54 11.5425 XPAR 5 ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/02/2019 FR0013258662 7,695 11.4213 XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/02/2019 FR0013258662 8,500 11.5337 XPAR TOTAL 68,82 11.4821 7 A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website [2]. Press contact: Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)1 42 14 38 99 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.66 million vehicles (at end December 2018). ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale. For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive [3] or visit www.aldautomotive.com [4]. . Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PR Share buyback Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CONHVRMTOY [5] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Description of the buyback programme End of Announcement EQS News Service 776357 15-Feb-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=01c179e765d269488c4a07fe803b8c7a&application_id=776357&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9ab71c36c50a586875f19402e02766a8&application_id=776357&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=188f6ba722ee5c967a96792b3383430d&application_id=776357&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8512290631f9f8899d5ca349809e3a89&application_id=776357&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a41cde52401ba1e92f00ee9261fca3e2&application_id=776357&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2019 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)