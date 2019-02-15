Robust performance with record free cash flow, volume growth and substantial productivity improvements

Sales $13.5 billion (2017 $12.6 billion): 7 percent higher, up 9 percent adjusted for sugar beet and mandated crop protection antitrust divestments Crop Protection sales up 7 percent, 8 percent excluding divestments Seeds sales up 6 percent, 10 percent excluding sugarbeet divestment Flowers sales up 7 percent

Productivity gains offset raw material and oil price headwinds

EBITDA $2.6 billion: flat against 2017 adjusted for US litigation settlement, 4 percent higher excluding divestments

Free cash flow before acquisitions, ChemChina transaction outflow and US litigation settlement $1.76 billion (2017 $1.68 billion)

Reported Financial Highlights 2018

$m 2017

$m Actual

CER1

Sales 13,523 12,649 7 9 Net income 1,438 (98) EBITDA 2,613 2,6032 -2 [43 102 [143

Erik Fyrwald, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The company delivered solid underlying sales growth of 9 percent compared to 2017, in a tough year where difficult weather conditions, currency and supply chain headwinds presented substantial operational challenges. It is a pleasing result maintaining profitability and record free cash flow of $1.76 billion. Our strong focus on customers, delivering greater innovation, and ongoing commitment to productivity improvement enabled solid top- and bottom-line growth.

Our Seeds business continues to improve its performance, while the integration of the Nidera and Abbott Cobb businesses has progressed well. The acquisition of FarmShots and Striderhas improved digital capability and capacity.

Farmer profitability continues to decline in most countries and ongoing regulatory pressure in the European Union is affecting growers' access to technologies. We expect that market conditions will remain challenging in 2019 and difficult farm economics will continue to weigh on sector growth, which is likely to remain at low single digit levels.

We will continue to improve productivity and focus on serving our customers through technology and services that meet their growing needs. Within this environment, we are confident that the trajectory of solid growth can be maintained."

Financial highlights 2018

Sales $13.5 billion

Sales of $13.5 billion were up 7 percent, 9 percentadjusted for 2017 sugar beet and mandated crop protection antitrust divestments. Crop protection sales of $10.4 billion increased 7 percent against 2017, 10 percent at CER and in dollars were 8 percent higher adjusted for antitrust divestments. Seeds sales of $3.0 billion were 6 percent higher than in 2017, 8 percent at CER and in dollars were 10 percent higher adjusted for the sugar beet divestment.

EBITDA $2.6 billion

EBITDA of $2.6 billion, was flat against an adjusted 20174 and 4 percent higher excluding divestments. The EBITDA margin was 19.3 percent (2017 20.6 percent4) and adjusted for divestments was 0.8 percent lower than 2017 including higher product costs and the impact of adverse currency movements.

Net income $1.4 billion

Net income was $1,438 million compared to a loss of $98 million in 2017 reflecting provision for the US litigation settlement and one-off impacts from US tax changes; excluding these items, 2017 net income was $1,246 million. On the same basis, 2018 net income excluding restructuring was $1,375 million (2017 $1,607 million) with higher interest costs in 2018 after the $4.75 billion bond issue.

Free Cash Flow $1.76 billion

Free cash flow before acquisitions, ChemChina transaction outflows and US litigation settlement was a record $1.76 billion (2017 $1.68 billion).

Business highlights 2018

Full Year Growth Adjusted Regional sales 2018

$m 2017

$m Actual

CER

Actual

CER

Europe, Africa, Middle East 3,877 3,871 -4 +7 +2 North America 3,514 3,487 +1 +2 +2 Latin America 3,646 2,907 +25 +41 +26 +41 Asia Pacific 1,667 1,642 +2 +4 +2 +4 China 319 300 +6 +3 +8 +4 Other 300 256 n/a n/a n/a n/a Total regional sales 13,323 12,463 +7 +9 +9 +11 Flowers 200 186 +7 +2 +7 +2 Group sales 13,523 12,649 +7 +9 +9 +11

Full Year Growth Adjusted Syngenta Group sales 2018

$m 2017

$m Actual

CER

Actual

CER

Crop Protection 10,413 9,739 +7 +10 +8 +11 Seeds 3,004 2,826 +6 +8 +10 +12 Inter-business elimination -94 -102 n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 13,323 12,463 +7 +9 +9 +11 Flowers 200 186 +7 +2 +7 +2 Group Sales 13,523 12,649 +7 +9 +9 +11

Full Year Growth Adjusted Crop Protection

by product line 2018

$m 2017

$m Actual

CER

Actual

CER

Selective herbicides 2,821 2,720 +4 +4 +4 +4 Non-selective herbicides 857 791 +8 +16 +8 +16 Fungicides 3,117 2,895 +8 +9 +10 +11 Insecticides 1,895 1,632 +16 +24 +18 +26 Seedcare 1,129 1,056 +7 +11 +7 +11 Controls 504 495 +2 +2 +2 +2 Other Crop Protection 90 150 -40 -37 -40 -37 Total Crop Protection 10,413 9,739 +7 +10 +8 +11

Full Year Growth Adjusted Seeds

by product line 2018

$m 2017

$m Actual

CER

Actual

CER

Corn and soybean 1,693 1,503 +13 +16 +13 +16 Diverse field crops 659 701 -6 -7 +9 +8 Vegetables 652 622 +5 +5 +5 +5 Total Seeds 3,004 2,826 +6 +8 +10 +12

Regional sales performance

Sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East were flat against 2017 but 7 percent higher adjusting for the 2017 divestment and despite a challenging market environment. The start of the season was delayed across most of Europe affecting fungicide sales and then severe drought in the summer slowed momentum. Good sales growth in Seedcare, strong new product sales of SDHI chemistry including ELATUS and sunflower seed sales in Eastern Europe helped to offset the early season impacts.

In North America, Crop Protection sales were up 2 percent against 2017, driven by new product sales including TRIVAPRO. Grower and channel partner adoption of digital solutions including AGRIEDGE EXCELSIOR has continued to strengthen. Seeds sales were 3 percent lower as a result of softer demand across the sector with fewer corn and soy acres planted.

In Latin America, sales volumes in crop protection rebounded to more normal levels after a difficult year in 2017. Crop Protection sales in 2018 were 20 percent higher than in 2017, while seeds sales rose by 55 percent following the acquisition of Nidera. Improved channel inventory management and new product introductions including PROCLAIM in Brazil and ORONDIS in Mexico provided an excellent growth foundation. Increased acres of soy and cotton helped drive greater demand.

In Asia Pacific, recovery in South Asia helped lead an overall sales improvement for the region of 2 percent within which, Crop Protection sales increased by 1 percent and seeds sales increased by 6 percent.

Sales in China continued to grow as farmers shift to higher value products with Crop Protection sales increasing by 6 percent and from a small base, seeds sales increasing by 2 percent compared to 2017.

