IoT Forum Africa Provides Organisations with a Chance to Boost their Brand and Make New Connections

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hosted by IT News Africa, IoT Forum Africa 2019 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

IoT Forum Africa 2019 will be taking place on 26 and 27 March 2019 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, where it aims to feature an exciting list of visionaries, thought leaders and industry experts who will explore the benefits and challenges of IoT in key industries.

As the premier IoT event on the continent, IOTFA19 offers Africa's biggest IoT players a platform to showcase some of the latest IoT solutions to a diverse audience drawn from the public and private sectors. It brings together IT leaders and senior business executives to take part in insightful presentations, panel discussions, industry-focused break-away sessions and interactive case-studies, all to take a closer look at how organisations can really get the most out of IoT to see the best kind of growth and to set themselves apart.

Sponsoring an event of this kind brings about many opportunities for an organisation to showcase itself and its offerings.

The benefits of sponsoring IoT Forum Africa 2019 include:

Brand visibility

Organisations can promote their business as a thought leader at the flagship IoT event for the African region.

Exposure

Sponsors can get their product in front of the right buyers; business and IT leaders driving technology & strategy adoption.

New business

New prospects will be here. This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of IoT for hundreds of business leaders.

Getting ahead

Companies can find out what their competitors are doing in the IoT space and can position themselves ahead of them by establishing their presence at the key IoT conference of the year.

The right fit

Tailor-made packages can be booked, which are created to address individual needs, products and services.

Good company

Past sponsors of IOTFA include BCX, MTN, BoschxHuawei, Software AG, Telkom, Altech, Dimension Data, Grant Thornton, Sqwidnet, amongst many others.

New Partners

Organisations can connect in person to create new business relationships and strengthen existing ones with customers, and partners and identify partners to help take their IoT solutions to market.

Media

Participants can drive sales leads during and post event and showcase their brand in innovative ways via editorial, social media, and a physical presence onsite. Get interviewed by leading publications and gain extensive exposure on ITNewsAfrica.com.

Deliver a keynote

Companies can present their IOT solutions and case studies to a captive audience of buyers and decision makers from diverse industries.

Key topics to be covered in this year's forum include:

1. The Future of IoT - Predictions for a connected world.

2. Selecting the right platform for your IoT Project

3. Testing IoT Devices and Platforms - Potential Pitfalls And How to Avoid Them

4. Looking at The New World of Connectivity: 5G and the Internet of Things

5. Transforming Rural Africa with the power of IoT

6. Smart City Ecosystems and Sustainability

7. Assessing the Role of Smart Devices as a Critical Entry Point to the IoT Ecosystem

8. Analysing the application of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

9. The practicalities and challenges of securing IoT network infrastructure

10. Accelerating Your IoT Transformation Journey

How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join hundreds of Africa's entrepreneurs, IOT solution providers and technology leaders - for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, and plenty of networking opportunities

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your brand and present your solutions to a select audience. Position your organisation at the forefront of Africa's IoT revolution. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

Sponsors and exhibitors for IOT Forum 2019 include:

SqwidNet, Orange Business Services, Internet Solutions, Polymorph, Osiris Technical Systems, Quectel, Informed Decisions, GSMA, Bics, Propella, OptoAfrica, On Time Telecommunication, and Syspro.

For more information, visit www.iotforumafrica.com

About IT News Africa

IT News Africa is a dynamic media company that specialises in publishing, events as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. We have a global publishing network and international client base, which we service from offices in Johannesburg.

Publishing and Events:

Publishing: ITNewsAfrica.com



Events: Healthcare Innovation Summit, IoT Forum Africa, Digital Transformation Congress

Media Contact

Matshego Njumbuxa

matshego@itnewsafrica.com / events@itnewsafrica.com

+27-0110260982