

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) reported operating profit before tax of 3.36 billion pounds for the period ended 31 December 2018 compared to 2.24 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per ordinary share was 13.4 pence compared to 6.3 pence.



Fiscal year net interest income was 8.66 billion pounds compared to 8.99 billion pounds, previous year. Non-interest income increased to 4.75 billion pounds from 4.15 billion pounds.



The Group proposed a full year ordinary dividend of 3.5 pence per share, and a special dividend of 7.5 pence per share.



