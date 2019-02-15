

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L) said it expects underlying EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2018 to be above that of the comparable prior year period of 1.482 billion euros.



In the prior year, the Group recognised special item net charges after tax of 53 million euros. Special item net charges after tax for the year ended 31 December 2018 are expected to be around 92 million euros of which 81 million euros were recognised in the first half.



Accordingly, Mondi said that it expects earnings per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 to be within the ranges: basic underlying earnings per share 186 euro cents to 192 euro cents, an increase of between 25% and 29%; basic earnings per share 167 euro cents to 173 euro cents, an increase of between 21% and 25%; basic headline earnings per share 182 euro cents to 188 euro cents, an increase of between 25% and 29%.



Mondi is currently finalising its results for the year ended 31 December 2018, which will be released on 28 February 2019.



