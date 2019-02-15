Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EcoVista PLC (EVTP) Lifting of suspension of its shares 15-Feb-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 February 2019 ECOVISTA PLC ("Ecovista" or the "Company") Lifting of suspension of its shares Following the publication of the Company's audited annual results, the Directors are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension in their shares. The trading in the Company's shares on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will commence at 8:30am on Friday 15 February 2019. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement. Enquiries: Louise Hartwidge +44 (0) 07702 576421 NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA http://www.ad-securities.com ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: REN TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 7506 EQS News ID: 776329 End of Announcement EQS News Service

