EcoVista PLC (EVTP) Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2018 15-Feb-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ECOVISTA PLC ("Ecovista" or "the company") Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2018 Chairman's statement I am pleased to present to you my first chairman's statement since my appointment for the year ended 31 August 2018. Overview The financial statements for the year to 31 August 2018 showed a loss of GBP96,379 comparable to the loss for the year ended 31 August 2017 of GBP887,306. The group's properties were valued at year end. This resulted in a revaluation of GBP142,075 to the properties. Since the end of the financial period, we have seen the development of 100 Rye Street completed and it will go onto the market next month with an asking price of GBP1,750,000. We have successfully gained planning for 9 houses on our option site at Start Hill. During the year the company raised GBP299,950 in new equity, and GBP550,000 in convertible loan notes showing the strong commitment from new investors. This has strengthened our financial position, aided the completion of the property investments we targeted for this year and has helped increase the net asset value (NAV) of the group from GBP1,182,982 to GBP1,390,973 for the period to 31 August 2018. The board remains committed to continue to keep a tight rein on costs and low levels of leveraging. Current operations 100 Rye Street Ltd The new 4,380sq ft. house that has been built is close to being completed and is intended to be marketed at GBP1,750,000. Start Hill Limited Start Hill Limited owns a four-bedroom house called Marstons on 0.3 of a hectare of land and is currently rented out on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy. Willside Limited Willside Limited has an option to purchase a four-bedroom house, next to Marstons, within a slightly bigger plot of 0.43 hectares. The group has gained planning permission to demolish the house and build nine houses on the plot. Cignella S.r.l. The Cignella Estate (Cignella -- http://www.cignella.com/en/ [1]) is a resort in southern Tuscany approximately 35 minutes south of Siena. The resort comprises 18 houses and apartments, of which 13 are currently let via web based and local holiday companies to tourists mostly from the UK and Germany. The remaining 5 properties are townhouses which are yet to be completed. At present Ecovista owns 13% of the shares in Cignella S.r.l and has an option to buy the balance of the equity for EUR4m. Although at current valuations this option is unlikely to be exercised. Prior Year Adjustment A prior year adjustment has been made within the financial statements. In previous years, the properties held were accounted for as Investment Property. However, as the intended use of these properties is for subsequent resale following development, it is not considered that they meet the definition of investment properties per UK GAAP and they have been reclassified to Property, Plant and Equipment. The prior year figures have been adjusted and reclassified accordingly. Details on this can be found in note 11. Going Concern The auditors have included a material uncertainty in relation to going concern within their audit report. The Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by GBP279,871 as at the year end. This position has arisen as a result of short term funding secured against one of the Group's property assets. This short-term loan has subsequently been settled and the Group has entered into another short term loan arrangement. This financing arrangement causes a reportable deficit in the accounts of the company. However the company has a continued expectation for any facilities to be renewed and anticipates in the future to release funds by the sale of the properties within its Fixed Assets. With a debt to equity ratio of only 30% the Directors consider there to be sufficient borrowing power, if required, for the Group and subsidiary companies to continue as a going concern although there can be no absolute guarantee to this effect. Outlook The group has continuous opportunities available to it and is currently looking at a number of potential development sites in and around the London, Essex and Hertfordshire area. The Directors believe that there is sustainable growth in selective property transactions in these areas. The company intends to launch a EUR10,000,000 Eurobond listed on the GEM exchange in Dublin in the coming months in order to continue to fund further acquisitions in its target market and explore further opportunities in the UK property market. The Board continues to view the year ahead with confidence. D Barnett Chairman 15 February 2019 Consolidated Income Statement For the year ended 31 August 2018 Year to Year to 31 31 August August 2018 2017 (Restate d) Continuing operations Notes GBP GBP Turnover 5 17,400 - Cost of sales - - Gross profit 17,400 - Loss on disposal of - (169,941 subsidiary ) Impairment of 14 - (480,055 Investments ) Administrative expenses (190,614 (219,356 ) ) Operating loss 6 (173,214 (869,352 ) ) Financial expense (65,240) (17,954) Loss before tax (238,454 (887,306 ) ) Taxation 9 - - Loss for the year from (238,454 (887,306 continuing operations ) ) Loss for the financial year attributable to: Non-controlling (7,544) - interest Equity shareholders of the company (230,910 (887,306 ) ) (238,454 (887,306 ) ) Other Comprehensive Income: Revaluation of property 12 142,075 - Total Comprehensive (96,379) (887,306 Loss for the Year ) Loss/ total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to: Non-controlling (7,544) - interest Equity shareholders of the company (88,835) (887,306 ) (96,379) (887,306 ) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company Basic earnings per 11 (0.005) (0.024) share (pence) Statements of Financial Position As At 31 August 2018 Group Company 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Restate (Restated d) ) Notes GBP GBP GBP GBP Fixed assets Property, plant 12 2,107,090 1,347,09 - - and equipment 0 Investment in 13 - - 281 181 subsidiaries Investments 14 508,616 270,739 508,616 270,739 2,615,706 1,617,82 508,897 270,920 9 Current assets Debtors 15 9,623 75,092 1,816,142 1,482,086 Cash at bank and 75,637 124,310 63,364 113,644 in hand 85,260 199,402 1,879,506 1,595,730 Creditors: 16 (365,131) (80,071) (49,307) (52,299) amounts falling due within one year Net current (279,871) 119,331 1,830,199 1,543,431 (liabilities) / assets Total assets 2,335,835 1,737,16 2,339,096 1,814,351 less current 0 liabilities Creditors: 17 (944,862) (554,178 (944,862) (554,178) amounts falling ) due after more than one year Net assets 1,390,973 1,182,98 1,394,235 1,260,173 2 Capital and reserves Called up share 19 181,760 173,190 181,760 173,190 capital Share premium 20 2,918,687 2,683,04 2,918,687 2,683,045 account 5 Revaluation 20 142,075 - - - reserve Equity reserve 20 74,710 14,552 74,710 14,552 Profit and loss (1,918,715 (1,687,8 (1,780,922 (1,610,61 account ) 05) ) 4) Equity 1,398,517 1,182,98 1,394,235 1,260,173 attributed to 2

Parent Non-controlling (7,544) - - - interest Shareholders' 1,390,973 1,182,98 1,394,235 1,260,173 Funds 2 The loss attributable to the parent company for the year was GBP170,308 (2017: GBP838,940) The financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 12 February 2019 and signed on its behalf. Consolidated statement of changes in equity For the year ended 31 August 2018 Share Share Revaluation Equity Retained Total Non- Total capit premi Reserve reserv earnings cont al um e roll ing inte Equity rest GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP 1 163,1 2,343 - 22,000 (800,499 1,727 - 1,727, Septembe 90 ,045 ) ,736 736 r 2016 Loss for - - - - (887,306 (887, - (887,3 the year ) 306) 06) Other - - - - - - - - Comprehe nsive Income Total - - - - (887,306 (887, - (887,3 Comprehe ) 306) 06) nsive Income Issue of 10,00 340,0 - - - 350,0 - 350,00 share 0 00 00 0 capital Movement - - - (7,448 - (7,44 - (7,448 in ) 8) ) converti ble loan notes Total 10,00 340,0 - (7,448 - 342,5 - 342,55 transact 0 00 ) 52 2 ions with owners recognis ed directly in equity 1 173,1 2,683 - 14,552 (1,687,8 1,182 - 1,182, Septembe 90 ,045 05) ,982 982 r 2017 - Restated Loss for - - - - (230,910 (230, (7,5 (238,4 the year ) 910) 44) 54) Other - - 142,075 - - 142,0 - 142,07 Comprehe 75 5 nsive Income Total - - 142,075 - (230,910 (88,8 (7,5 (96,37 Comprehe ) 35) 44) 9) nsive Income Issue of 8,570 235,6 - - - 244,2 - 244,21 share 42 12 2 capital Movement - - - 60,158 - 60,15 - 60,158 in 8 converti ble loan notes Total 8,570 235,6 - 60,158 - 304,3 - 304,37 transact 42 70 0 ions with owners recognis ed directly in equity 31 181,7 2,918 142,075 74,710 (1,918,7 1,398 (7,5 1,390, August 60 ,687 15) ,517 44) 973 2018 Company statement of changes in equity Share Share Equity Retained Total capital premium reserve earnings GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP 1 September 163,190 2,343,045 22,000 (771,674) 1,756,561 2016 Loss for the - - - (838,940) (838,940) year Other - - - - - comprehensiv e income Total - - - (838,940) (838,940) comprehensiv e income for the year Issue of 10,000 340,000 - - 350,000 share capital Movement in - - (7,448) - (7,448) convertible loan notes Total 10,000 340,000 (7,448) - 342,552 transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 1 September 173,190 2,683,045 14,552 (1,610,614) 1,260,173 2017 Loss for the - - - (170,308) (170,308) year Other - - - - - comprehensiv e income Total - - - (170,308) (170,308) comprehensiv e income for the year Issue of 8,570 235,642 - - 244,212 share capital Movement in - - 60,158 - 60,158 convertible loan notes Total 8,570 235,642 60,158 - 304,370 transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 31 August 181,760 2,918,687 74,710 (1,780,922) 1,394,235 2018 Group and company cash flow statement For the year ended 31st August 2018 Group Company 2018 2017 2018 2017 GBP GBP GBP GBP Operating activities Loss for the (238,454) (887,306) (170,308) (838,940) year Loss on - 169,941 - 169,941 disposal of investment Impairment - 482,208 - 482,208 of investment Net finance 65,240 - 65,240 - cost Other (20) (15,348) (20) (116,020) movements (Increase) / 65,469 (2,968) (334,056) - decrease in debtors (Decrease) / 292,604 (39,033) (2,992) 512 increase in creditors Net cash 184,839 (292,506) (442,136) (302,299) used in operating activities Investing activities Addition to (617,925) (682,090) - (682,090) property Proceeds - 500,000 - 500,000 from sale of subsidiaries Acquisition (100) (180) (100) (180) of subsidiaries Net cash (618,025) (182,270) (100) (182,270) used in investing activities Financial activities Net proceeds 244,212 350,000 244,212 350,000 from issue of equity Proceeds 550,000 270,000 550,000 270,000 from loan notes issue Loan paid (100,000) (52,736) (100,000) (52,736) Loans issued (309,699) - (302,256) - Net cash 384,513 567,264 391,956 567,264 used in financing activities Net (48,673) 92,488 (50,280) 82,695 (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and 124,310 31,822 113,644 30,949 cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and 75,637 124,310 63,364 113,644 cash equivalents at the end of the period The directors of Ecovista Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

