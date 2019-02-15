360 Blockchain Inc. To Rename, Expand Investment Focus as Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures will seek out early investment opportunities where emerging, innovative technology has the potential to upend and usurp traditional institutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / 360 Blockchain Inc. ("360" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FWB: C5B - OTC: BKLLF) announces its name change to Codebase Ventures Inc. The renamed company broadens its mission to invest in emerging technologies that will deliver high returns to shareholders. The Company's new website is codebase.ventures .

"Technology is always evolving, which can present challenges, but this means there's always an early opportunity," said George Tsafalas, Codebase's CEO. "As hands-on investors looking for the greatest returns, it made sense to expand our focus beyond blockchain so our team can identify these openings before anyone else."

Jeff Koyen will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Codebase Ventures Inc. Koyen was formerly Strategic Advisor at 360 Blockchain Inc. and the CEO of 360 Blockchain USA. He will continue to manage the Company's portfolio companies while also looking at new investments.

"We remain confident that blockchain technology will radically transform how business is conducted, and we expect our current investments to deliver value to our shareholders," Koyen said. "But if we expect to find the most exciting innovations in tech, we must expand our scope and mission."

The Company recently closed a CAD $1 million round of financing. This capital is largely allocated to making new investments under the Codebase name.

The company's current portfolio includes:

Pressland, the first comprehensive map of the global media supply chain, built to restore public trust ( pressland.com )

) Arcology, building the next generation of enterprise blockchains ( arcology.network )

) ICO Ranker, the industry standard for reliable reviews and analysis of token sales ( icoranker.com )

) Blockchain Ranker, a B2B directory of top-rated blockchain software, service providers, platforms and developers ( blockchainranker.com )

Codebase also holds minority stakes in ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc. and Nerds on Site .

The company's trading symbols remain the same:

CSE: CODE

FWB: C5B

OTC: BKLLF

Coinciding with this reorganization, operations at SV CryptoLab have been suspended due to the flat cryptocurrency market. If prices recover, operations are expected to resume in a new location where energy costs are lower.

Trading on the CSE is expected to commence under the new name on Monday, February 18, 2019.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Our Mission: To invest strategically in emerging, innovative technology that has the potential to upend traditional institutions and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

Company Description: Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

