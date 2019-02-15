NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com

TOKYO, Feb 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has taken a stake in Lovegraph Inc., a startup company that dispatches professional photographers to virtually anywhere in Japan to skillfully capture special moments in the lives of customers. The investment was made through NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO, on January 7, 2019.NTT DOCOMO Ventures determined that the investment is particularly timely in view of the trend among families and couples, and in society in general, for visually recording vacations, outings, special occasions, etc. in the age of smartphones and social media. Lovegraph has already assisted more than 10,000 customers since its establishment three years ago and the market for dispatching professional photographers is expected to continue to grow.The service involves photographers joining customers in almost any location to capture them candidly and naturally as they enjoy their special time together. Lovegraph retains some 300 camerapersons throughout Japan, carefully choosing professionals who are skilled not only in photography but also in helping customers to relax, smile and look their best. Lovegraph photographers, many of whom are in their 20s or 30s, are knowledgeable of the latest trends in social-media photography. In addition, the company runs the Lovegraph Academy to teach customers how to take attractive photographs.Going forward, DOCOMO and Lovegraph will continue to expand their collaboration with creative services that enable customers to professionally document special moments in their lives.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.