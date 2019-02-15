sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.02.2019 | 09:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Oncoinvent Signs Distribution Agreement With Radiopharmaceutical Wholesaler

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Oncoinvent has signed an agreement with the Institute of Energy Technology (IFE) for the distribution of Radspherin (investigational medicinal products) to sites and institutions as part of the company's clinical trial program.

"We are very pleased to have the distribution agreement in place as it is a vital part of our infrastructure going forward. The agreement enables us to provide sites and patients participating in the clinical trial program access to Radspherin in a timely and predictable manner without geographical boundaries." said Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +47-46-44-00-45
Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:
Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer
Cell: +47-95-93-41-99
Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/r/oncoinvent-signs-distribution-agreement-with-radiopharmaceutical-wholesaler,c2742208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15403/2742208/991935.pdf

PDF


© 2019 PR Newswire