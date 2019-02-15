STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Oncoinvent has signed an agreement with the Institute of Energy Technology (IFE) for the distribution of Radspherin (investigational medicinal products) to sites and institutions as part of the company's clinical trial program.

"We are very pleased to have the distribution agreement in place as it is a vital part of our infrastructure going forward. The agreement enables us to provide sites and patients participating in the clinical trial program access to Radspherin in a timely and predictable manner without geographical boundaries." said Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +47-46-44-00-45

Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:

Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-95-93-41-99

Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/r/oncoinvent-signs-distribution-agreement-with-radiopharmaceutical-wholesaler,c2742208

The following files are available for download: