The "Online Returns in the UK, 2018 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Online Returns in the UK, 2018 2023" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the online returns channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes towards online returns.

The value of the online returns channel is forecast to rise 27.3% out to 2023 and although online sales growth will outpace the growth of the returns channel, retailers need to be prepared for this increase to successfully handle higher volumes and retain high customer satisfaction.

The clothing footwear sector has the highest returns rate and makes up the lion's share of the returns channel, which is unsurprising due to the importance of fit as a driver of returns.

Despite significant growth in other sectors, including health beauty, clothing footwear will continue to dominate returns and will continue to account for the lion's share of the channel.

Health beauty, entertainment and books are the sectors that are least returned by customers due to the lower value of products.

Postal returns remain the most popular return method, with 44.6% of online returns being made by post, despite growth in alternative options.

THE HOT ISSUES

Main issues in e-retail

Delivery saver schemes and try before you buy initiatives will drive up returns

Retailers must place the same importance on improving returns as on fulfilment services

Fit technology to reduce clothing footwear returns

WHAT PEOPLE RETURN

Overall channel size

Channel in context

Sector returns penetration

Returns channel split by sector and parcel size

WHO RETURNS

Who returns

Books

Clothing footwear

DIY gardening

Electricals

Food grocery (gifting)

Furniture floorcoverings

Health beauty

Homewares

Entertainment

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE RETURN

Opinions on online returns

How people return

How people return by sector

Why purchases were returned by sector

Cost of returns by sector

METHODOLOGY

Companies Mentioned

ASOS

Amazon

Next

Topshop

JD Sports

Klarna

H&M

PrettyLittleThing

The Perfume Shop

Hermes

Boots

Wiggle

AO.com

Royal Mail

Doddle

Collect+

DPD

Sports Direct

IKEA

Feelunique

Dobbies

Made.com

Sosandar

House of Fraser

