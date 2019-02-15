The "Online Returns in the UK, 2018 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Online Returns in the UK, 2018 2023" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the online returns channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes towards online returns.
The value of the online returns channel is forecast to rise 27.3% out to 2023 and although online sales growth will outpace the growth of the returns channel, retailers need to be prepared for this increase to successfully handle higher volumes and retain high customer satisfaction.
The clothing footwear sector has the highest returns rate and makes up the lion's share of the returns channel, which is unsurprising due to the importance of fit as a driver of returns.
Scope
- Despite significant growth in other sectors, including health beauty, clothing footwear will continue to dominate returns and will continue to account for the lion's share of the channel.
- Health beauty, entertainment and books are the sectors that are least returned by customers due to the lower value of products.
- Postal returns remain the most popular return method, with 44.6% of online returns being made by post, despite growth in alternative options.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the forecast for online returns for the different sectors, and the related hot issues of the online returns channel.
- Understand why and how consumers return products in different sectors online.
- Use consumer opinions about online returns to inform your online returns propositions.
Key Topics Covered:
THE HOT ISSUES
- Main issues in e-retail
- Delivery saver schemes and try before you buy initiatives will drive up returns
- Retailers must place the same importance on improving returns as on fulfilment services
- Fit technology to reduce clothing footwear returns
WHAT PEOPLE RETURN
- Headlines
- The channel at a glance
- Overall channel size
- Channel in context
- Sector returns penetration
- Returns channel split by sector and parcel size
WHO RETURNS
- Headlines
- Who returns
- Books
- Clothing footwear
- DIY gardening
- Electricals
- Food grocery (gifting)
- Furniture floorcoverings
- Health beauty
- Homewares
- Entertainment
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE RETURN
- Headlines
- Opinions on online returns
- How people return
- How people return by sector
- Why purchases were returned by sector
- Cost of returns by sector
METHODOLOGY
Companies Mentioned
- ASOS
- Amazon
- Next
- Topshop
- JD Sports
- Klarna
- H&M
- PrettyLittleThing
- The Perfume Shop
- Hermes
- Boots
- Wiggle
- AO.com
- Royal Mail
- Doddle
- Collect+
- DPD
- Sports Direct
- IKEA
- Feelunique
- Dobbies
- Made.com
- Sosandar
- House of Fraser
