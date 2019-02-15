CREALOGIX Takes Home Best of Show for Third Year Running at Financial Technology Event FinovateEurope

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,500 industry professionals voted CREALOGIX TimeWarp a "Best of Show" product at this year's FinovateEurope in London. The intuitive visuals of the app enable banking customers to simulate financial choices such as taking out a mortgage, and preview the effect on their personal finances before they make decisions. This is the third award in a row taken home by the leading digital banking software provider.

At FinovateEurope this February, over 60 leading fintech companies took to the stage to present two days of quick-fire live financial technology demos. Jo Howes and Eszter Vass from CREALOGIX presented the new app "TimeWarp", winning the prestigious "Best of Show" award thanks to votes from more than 1,200 conference attendees.

Smart decisions, more control

The TimeWarp app was developed by designers at CREALOGIX's WowLab for banks to offer end customers an easier and more engaging way of planning their personal finances, including aggregated transaction data from third party accounts.

TimeWarp takes advantage of connections enabled by open banking so that a current account customer can pull in up-to-date data from their accounts with different banks, as well as transactions and balances on third party credit cards, loans, and investments. The app offers an alternative to static, retrospective statements or spreadsheets, using a dynamic visualisation of the flows of income and expenditures, and a timeline providing simulations of the future impact of spending, saving, and borrowing decisions.

"The future of banking lies in new and delightful user experiences. With CREALOGIX's TimeWarp, financial institutions can provide customers with unique way of looking at their personal finance management," says Marc Stähli, Senior Vice President Global Sales at CREALOGIX. "Thanks to the app, users can make more informed financial decisions, with the bank's offers always tailored to their personal circumstances and objectives. This is just one of a large range of creative options open to banks to offer significant added value to their customers and further improve their relationship with them."

