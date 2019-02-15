Red Reply, the Reply group company that specialises in the Oracle Cloud IaaS and PaaS platform has been named as Oracle "Partner of the Year: Autonomous. The award recognises Red Reply for its work as an Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider Partner in developing highly innovative projects using the Oracle Autonomous Database technology

Red Reply has launched a project aimed at re-engineering the Policy Enterprise DataWarehouse of Verti Assicurazioni, company operating in the online insurance sector, using the Oracle Cloud Autonomous DataWarehouse service. The Autonomous DataWarehouse is a cloud-based database that uses machine learning to eliminate manual labour in operations such as tuning, security, backups, updates and other routine activities.

This selected Oracle solution is the only one of its kind capable of addressing aspects such as security, performance and high availability of data, using automatic update and tuning mechanisms, while maximising the protection of data in line with the GDPR Regulation. Red Reply also distinguished itself as an Oracle Partner for having applied a new data modelling system based on the "Data Vault 2.0" architecture, which facilitates a high degree of flexibility when modifying and updating data in the Database.

"Red Reply took advantage of the Oracle Autonomous Database on DataWarehouse, with important investments in terms of certifications. The speed with which it has been able to understand the opportunities of 'autonomous' technologies and the versatility with which it transforms the different ways of adopting our cloud into concrete and successful solutions confirm the high value of this partnership" declared Robert Scapin, Oracle Alliance Channel Leader, Italy France.

"We are extremely pleased to have won the Oracle Partner of the Year: Autonomous award," commented Reply CTO Filippo Rizzante. "Investing in innovation and research has been fundamental for the launch of projects using Oracle Autonomous Database technology with Oracle Cloud Autonomous DW. The award is confirmation of the quality of work carried out by Red Reply for the success of its clients."

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new channels of communication. Through its network of highly specialised companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and media industry and services, banking and insurance, and public administration sectors, to design and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply's services include: Consulting, Systems Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Red Reply

Red Reply is the Reply Group company specialised in consulting services and the design and implementation of solutions based on Oracle technology (IaaS and PaaS). Red Reply is pursuing a constant innovation process through ongoing certification, participation in the Beta Program and in co-development initiatives with Oracle Corporation, in order to guarantee its customers expert support. Thanks to the expertise it has acquired, Red Reply supports its customers through the various stages of the information systems transformation process, from the design to the implementation of innovative solutions based on the Oracle technology. www.red.reply.com

