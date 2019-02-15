Fantastic Services to host its First Annual Franchise Conference at Venue 360, Luton, on 19th February.

The event is an internal conference, organised for Fantastic Services' franchisees that will include growth and standard improvement talks, a special visit from the guest speaker Nick Stojic (former Head of Franchising for McDonald's) and the Annual Fantastic Services Franchise Awards.

Fantastic Services is an international property maintenance provider based in the UK. The company was founded in 2009 and since then has developed more than 25 high-end services suitable for both domestic and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation and technology, Fantastic Services has shown to be a fast-growing franchisor as well there are over 400 franchise units across the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The company will be holding its First Annual Franchise Conference on 19th February to celebrate the Fantastic brand, to improve communication with franchisees, to include them in the planning of the strategy and to awards them for their hard work and excellent achievements.

Guests of the event can find out more about the new Master Franchise opportunities Fantastic Services offers and will also be given the chance to:

meet the management team;

learn how to improve their business;

discuss preferential rates with suppliers;

learn what the brand has planned for the next year;

have networking sessions with other franchisees;

witness the Annual Franchise Award ceremony.

The property services business sector in the UK is a £163 billion industry and it is hungry like never before for reliable service providers. Statistics show that the annual growth for the last 5 years is 3.56%. At the moment, around 1.2 million people are employed in that sector. As a company that has grown to become one of the largest services providers, Fantastic Services is now focused on continuously improving the experience for its franchisees.

You can find out more about Fantastic Services here: https://joinfantastic.com/

About Fantastic Services (https://www.fantasticservices.com/

Fantastic Services is one of the leading services providers in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000 technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300 branded vehicles cross the streets of London.

