Digital Marketing Agency Absolute Digital Media Nominated For UK Biddable Media Award

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service digital marketing agency Absolute Digital Media have been nominated for the Charity Campaign of the Year award at the renowned UK Biddable Media Award for their work with UK parenting charity, The National Childbirth Trust. Following on from their recent rebrand, Absolute Digital Media are approaching this nomination with a brand-new look and a whole new year ahead of them.

The National Childbirth Trust are the UK's largest charity dedicated to pregnancy, childbirth and the first year following childbirth. Supporting the 'first 1,000 days', NCT utilise knowledge, guidance, courses and more to provide help to new and expecting parents.

Absolute Digital Media have worked alongside NCT with a goal to improve their ROI, their click-through rates, their cost per click and the conversion rate for their antenatal and prenatal courses. With a 52% increase in course-related conversions, a 214% increase in click-through rate and a 15% improvement on cost per click, Absolute Digital Media were able to increase The National Childbirth Trust's reach, ROI and visibility.

Ben Austin, CEO of Absolute Digital Media, commented on the nomination:

"We're thrilled to be nominated for such a renowned award in the biddable media industry, and alongside such an incredible charity such as The National Childbirth Trust. We're looking forward to attending the award ceremony in March, and look forward to continuing our work alongside NCT in the future."

The UK Biddable Media Awards celebrate the very best that biddable media has to offer, with the extensive judging panel taking into account results, ROI, team development and more. The winners of all 30 categories will be announced at the award ceremony on the 7th March at the Montcalm Marble Arch hotel.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/530d60b9-e069-478d-b7d6-1d778c67b410