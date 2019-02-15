Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - The Biotech Growth Trust: The Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) is managed by Geoff Hsu and Richard Klemm at OrbiMed Capital, one of the leading global healthcare asset managers. The year 2018 proved to be tough for the trust's performance as biotech companies delivering negative news were heavily penalised, while those delivering good news went unrewarded. However, the managers are optimistic about BIOG's prospects. They cite a rich industry innovation pipeline that includes a series of technologies with multi-billion-dollar revenue potential; a favourable regulatory environment; and a higher level of deal activity, including major pharma company Bristol-Myers Squibb's recent bid for Celgene (one of BIOG's largest holdings) at a significant premium to its pre-bid share price.ISIN: GB0000385517

