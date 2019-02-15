Industry veteran Manuel Torres Port named Chief Brand Officer along with adding new executive team: Julian Zag, Liz Grampp, Ian Lambur

ZAG America, LLC, a global independent entertainment studio specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film and digital platforms, today announced the appointment of Manuel Torres Port as Chief Brand Officer of ZAG. In this newly created role, Manuel will be responsible for managing brand franchises, including digital and gaming, consumer products, live events and experiences. He will also drive a full portfolio of new IP, including the international phenomenon "MiraculousTM: Tales of Ladybug Cat Noir" whose third season is slated to debut 2019. Additionally, Manuel, with the support of ZAG's newly hired leadership team, will leverage for the next stage of growth for the company with a focus on ZAG's vision of storytelling, fan appreciation, and character growth across franchises. He will report to Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005096/en/

Manuel Torres Port, Chief Brand Officer, ZAG (Photo: Business Wire)

"With the rapid global growth of 'Miraculous' including seasons 3-5 in production, movies, live action and even more original ZAG HEROEZ IP in production, I believe it is crucial to expand our Santa Monica headquarters to include the Global Brand Franchise office. Manuel is the ideal leader to provide the team with over 25 years of consumer products experience and wisdom," stated Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO, ZAG. "Manuel's key focus at ZAG will be to ensure we have the right processes and structure to grow and evolve our brands into new categories, channels and markets. With ZAG rapidly expanding across new platforms, his experience in developing strategy, road map planning, partnerships and consumer products is exactly the caliber we need to continue to fuel our global growth."

Prior to joining ZAG, Manuel most recently held the position of EVP of Global Consumer Products at NBCUniversal, Inc. where he contributed to growing and leading consumer products initiatives for some of the strongest franchises in the industry. He has deep expertise in licensing, product development, manufacturing, category management, franchise management, and retail execution across a broad range of consumer products. He also led consumer products initiatives as the SVP of Global Toys and Publishing at Nickelodeon, as well as overseeing regional and local operations for Nickelodeon and other studios.

In addition to Manuel, ZAG is expanding its leadership team with key executives Julian Zag, Liz Grampp and Ian Lambur all joining ZAG with a focus on new growth opportunities.

Julian Zag has been named Executive Vice President, Worldwide Operations, and will divide his time between ZAG Santa Monica and ZAG's international offices overseeing the group's operations and strategy while expanding ZAG into several new lines of business.

Liz Grampp has joined ZAG as Senior Vice President of Studio and Franchise Marketing overseeing the portfolio's brand development, content marketing, media strategy and public relations across brands and corporate communications. Ian Lambur has been named Senior Vice President Global Distribution and Co-Production. Ian previously was the SVP of Global Distribution at The Jim Henson Company.

Additionally, Jeremy is pleased to welcome former Bandai executive and friend Jose Antonio Vargas to ZAG in an advisory role. "Jose has been instrumental in placing our new team", said Jeremy Zag. "He continues to be a trusted voice as ZAG embarks upon this new stage of growth."

For photo assets please visit: https://bit.ly/2DArK8i

About ZAG

ZAG America, LLC is a global independent entertainment studio specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film and digital platforms. ZAG's foundation is rooted in compelling characters, limitless imagination, and masterful storytelling infused with original musical scores. The company is home to world-class entertainment properties under the ZAG HEROEZ label, including Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug Cat Noir and the upcoming titles Power Players (2019) and Ghost Force. Founded in France in 2009, visionary director and composer Jeremy Zag further expanded the company to the USA from 2012 to 2017 establishing a creative headquarters, known as the "ZAG Lab", and the Global Brand Franchise office in Santa Monica, California with a focus on developing content beyond the screen into lifestyle brands covering a broad array of touchpoints.

ZAG America continues to build the company's legacy beginning with the global animation phenom Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug Cat Noir as the company's flagship series leading into the establishment of the ZAG HEROEZ brand label. Following the success of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug Cat Noir, ZAG was named "Breakout Studio of the Year" in 2016 by Animation Magazine's World Animation Network. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug Cat Noir was also named the 2018 Teen Choice Awards' "Choice Animated TV Show" winner.

For more information on ZAG and the company's beloved properties, please go to: www.zag-inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005096/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries, please contact:

For ZAG:

Michelle Ravelo

PMK*BNC

Michelle.Ravelo@pmkbnc.com

(310) 854-4755

Dashaun Gasque

PMK*BNC

Dashaun.Gasque@pmkbnc.com

(310) 854-4851