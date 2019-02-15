Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-15 / 11:31 *Audi and E.ON build Europe's largest P**V roof system* Joint project in Hungary 35,000 solar modules on logistics centres in Gyor Together with E.ON, Audi is building a solar energy park on the roofs of the two logistics centers of its plant in Gyor covering about 160,000 square meters. This will create Europe's largest photovoltaic system installed on a building at the Audi Hungaria plant in Gyor. It will have a peak output of 12 megawatts. Construction work will start in August 2019 and renewable energy generation will start at the beginning of next year. As part of the joint project with E.ON Hungaria, Audi is providing the roof areas of the two logistics centers, each with about 80,000 square meters, for the construction of the solar energy park. E.ON will build and put the park it into operation, consisting of 35,000 solar cells, and will continue to operate it, with an annual output of more than 9.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity. This corresponds to the annual energy requirements of 5,000 households. Thanks to green electricity from regenerative sources, about 6,000 tons less carbon dioxide will be released into the air. "We are committed to the economical use of resources and therefore want to keep the environmental impact of our production as low as possible. Approximately 70 percent of Audi Hungaria's heat requirements are already covered by climate-neutral, geothermal energy. Our goal is to have completely CO2-neutral plant operation in the future. With the construction of the solar-cell park, we are now taking a further step to achieve this in terms of power supply," says Achim Heinfling, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria. "Our company is committed to solutions supporting a sustainable future. The widespread use of solar energy is an integral part of this endeavor. We are pleased that E.ON has gained Audi Hungaria's trust and a new, nearly 25-year partnership has started between the two companies", Zsolt Jamniczky, E.ON Hungaria's Board member says. "We are working consistently towards greater sustainability along the entire value chain," says Peter Kössler, Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics at Audi AG. "By 2030, we want all our production sites to be climate neutral. The use of renewable energies is an important lever for this." E.ON Board Member Karsten Wildberger adds: "Intelligent energy management is indispensable for companies that want to achieve their sustainability goals. We help customers like Audi to combine climate protection with their business activity - and thus create value for their customers and our society." This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE 2019-02-15 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 776497 2019-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2019 05:31 ET (10:31 GMT)