The following information is based on a press release from Avanza Bank Holding AB (Avanza) published on February 15, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of Avanza has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 19, 2019 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by five (5) new ordinary shares (5:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Avanza (AZA). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709436