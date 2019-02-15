NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 14 February 2019 were: 171.28p Capital only 173.08p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 05th February 2019, the Company has 70,399,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 29,962,261 which are held in treasury.