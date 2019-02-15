

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales fell for a fourth straight month and at the fastest pace in as many months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The retail sales volume dropped a calendar adjusted 9.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 6.0 percent fall in November.



The biggest decline was in the sales of non-food by 12.6 percent annually, followed by a 9.5 percent decline in the sales of automotive fuel. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 2.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the retail sales declined 0.6 percent in December compared to a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month. In October, the sales fell 2.6 percent.



In 2018, the annual average growth in retail sales slowed to 1.4 percent from 5.7 percent in 2017.



