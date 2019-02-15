Business Reporter - Dealing With the Deluge of Data from Smart Cities

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interconnection Index Volume 2" (GXI Vol.2) published by Equinix, is a comprehensive market study that measures and forecasts data growth. To manage the challenge of unprecedented data growth, it is imperative to develop digital infrastructures that can handle current and future data demands.

Our increasingly digitalised world bears testament to the ubiquity of data and IoT devices. Cisco predicts that by 2022, the number of connected mobile devices around the world will reach 12.3 billion, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. The Internet of Things (IoT) has also provided a foundation for smart city technology. Smart cities integrate information technology with IoT devices, to optimise the efficiency of operations and services.

However, the adoption of smart city technology will place huge levels of strain on legacy infrastructure, due to the large quantities of data generated. The GXI Vol.2 alludes to the growing demands of data. It predicts the growth rate of interconnection bandwidth - the private exchange of data between companies away from the public internet - will outpace the growth of internet traffic by nearly two times, and will be ten times the volume by 2021. This itself highlights the pressing need to have a good understanding of data growth to support digital infrastructures.

Read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/02/11/smart-cities-dealing-with-the-deluge-of-data/gsc.tab=0

