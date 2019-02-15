The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 February 2019. ISIN: LU1735614155 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbreviated name: Sparinv SICAV Val Bo-Glo Eth HY DKK R H -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIVBGEHYDKKR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SSIVBGEHYDKKRH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 150197 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709445