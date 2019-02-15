Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (ASIL) Lyxor ETF - *Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc* - Merger 15-Feb-2019 / 11:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to improve economic efficiency and provide investors with an investment vehicle that is recognized internationally, Lyxor has decided to merge 1 ETF, from a French FCP to a Luxembourg SICAV fund "Multi Units Luxembourg". The fund will be merged at an exchange ratio of 1 for 1. You will therefore receive the same number of shares in the absorbing fund as you currently own in the absorbed fund. Each share class of this fund will be merged into an equivalent class (i.e. accumulation/distribution). When the sub-funds will be merged, the Absorbing fund will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 22th February 2019 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Absorbing Unit Class Unit Class (Until 21nd (From 22nd February February 2019) 2019) ETF TIDM Trading NEW ISIN ISIN Name currency SEDOL Lyxor ASIL LN GBX BJ32FD3 FR0010204081 LU1900068914 China Enter prise (HSCE I) UCITS ETF - Acc ASIU LN USD BJ32FF5 FR0010204081 LU1900068914 Prior to the above mentioned merger: - The aforementioned Absorbed fund will be delisted from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 21st February 2019 which will be the last trading day for the absorbed fund. - The Absorbing fund will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 22nd February 2019 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: FR0010204081, TIDM: ASIU, ISIN: FR0010204081, Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ASIL Sequence No.: 7511 EQS News ID: 776491 End of Announcement EQS News Service

