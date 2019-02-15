

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $110.6 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $107.7 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $911.6 million from $934.1 million last year.



WABCO Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $110.6 Mln. vs. $107.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $911.6 Mln vs. $934.1 Mln last year.



