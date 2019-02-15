Successful Stage 1 and 2 Operation of American Manganese Inc. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant

Pre-Treatment of Cathode Feedstock and Leach of Cathode Active Material

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of stages 1 and 2 of the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant operations. Stages 1 and 2 include the pre-treatment of feedstock material and a leach of the cathode active material. The following links shows pictures of the pilot plant and the products of stage 1 and 2 operations. View - Pilot Plant - Clean Foils - Active Material.

"It is exciting to see our patent-approved process demonstrated on a pilot scale. The successful replication of the lab-scale operations in a larger continuous closed-circuit operation not only is the first step towards commercialization, but also provides key evidence that the company's lithium-ion battery recycling technology is economically sound," said Mr. Reaugh. "The selected NMC-622 cathode feedstock, valued at US$16.25/kg, is processed at an estimated reagent cost of US$1/kg."

Kemetco will continue to process select samples of cathode material feedstock as they prepare for the remaining stages of the pilot plant operations referred to in the Company's February 7, 2019 press release https://americanmanganeseinc.com/american-manganese-inc-commences-testing-of-lithium-ion-battery-materials-recycling-pilot-plant/

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's December 14, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward -looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535436/Successful-Stage-1-and-2-Operation-of-American-Manganese-Inc-Lithium-Ion-Battery-Recycling-Pilot-Plant