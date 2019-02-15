

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus rose in January, with the rise in exports outpacing that in imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Exports rose 13.6 percent month-on-month and imports climbed 13 percent. The trade surplus rose to NOK 28.77 billion in January from NOK 25.03 billion in December.



In the same month last year, the surplus totaled NOK 30.95 billion. Exports rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in January and imports grew 9.5 percent.



The trade deficit for the mainland Norway shrunk to NOK 16.81 billion in January from NOK 17.18 billion in December. In January 2018, the shortfall was NOK 16.87 billion.



