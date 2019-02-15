AM General Focuses On Continued Innovation At IDEX 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in ground vehicle systems, AM General, will feature its innovative and diverse products and services at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) show held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre February 17-21, 2019, Booth 02-A03 in the U.S. Pavillion.

"IDEX 2019 represents a great opportunity for AM General to demonstrate our product and service capabilities to our international customers," said AM General Executive Vice President, International Defense, Nguyen Trinh. "As an end to end provider of leading ground vehicle systems, AM General is poised to support our customers whether it's through providing customized vehicles, supporting their after-sales and modernization needs, or providing localized manufacturing services."

AM General representatives will also be available to discuss not only the innovative vehicles on display, but also the wide variety of mobility solutions the company can offer, as well as provide in-depth information on engineering and logistics services, award-winning global supply chain management, field service support, as well as parts and equipment warranty support.

AM General Exhibit Details

NXT 360 with Tacticam Armor

The NXT 360 is the evolutionary light tactical vehicle featuring for more power, higher GVW, better ride and handling and better overall protection. The NXT 360 at IDEX also features an added level of protection utilizing 3D camouflage technology.

Tacticam is an advanced passive signature management system. This highly durable camouflage system utilizes the latest in materials, coatings, and engineered geometry to reduce a vehicle's signature across multiple spectrums.



The Tacticam system can be tailored to the NXT 360 and customer's signature reduction needs.



It features a pattern randomness that mimics the brightness and contrast variations of natural environments; camo patterns can also be applied

HMMWV Hawkeye 105mm Self-Propelled Howitzer

The HMMWV Hawkeye 105mm Howitzer significantly raises the levels of mobility, survivability and lethality capabilities for light infantry units with airborne and air assault missions. Easily transportable and delivered by sling load, air drop and low velocity air deployment, the HMMWV Hawkeye immediately increases readiness and combat power. The HMMWV Hawkeye system also improves manpower efficiency and has a compact logistics footprint that takes advantage of existing artillery skills to reduce training impacts.

Key features include:

Integration of unmatched Hybrid Soft Recoil technology



Emplacement, shoot and displacement in under 3 minutes - true Shoot n' Scoot capability



Indirect and Direct fires over 360 degrees (6400 mils) without stops; no other platform delivers this



Delivers the lightest weight, most highly maneuverable, self-propelled 105mm howitzer in the world today

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has more than five decades of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

