

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK high court ruled that Stobart Group Limited's (STOB.L) decision to remove Andrew Tinkler as both an employee and a director was a 'lawful and valid act'. Tinkler's counterclaim for reinstatement as an employee and a director of the Company was rejected, the company said.



The key findings of the judgment are that: Tinkler acted in breach of his fiduciary and contractual duties to the Company; The dismissal of Mr Tinkler as an employee of the Company on 14 June 2018 was a lawful and valid act; The removal of Mr Tinkler as a director of the Company on 14 June 2018 was a lawful and valid act.



The key findings of the judgment are that Tinkler's counterclaim for reinstatement as an employee and a director of the Company was rejected; the Company did not establish its claim of an unlawful conspiracy.



The Four Directors, being Iain Ferguson, Warwick Brady, John Coombs and Andrew Wood, did not breach their duties to the Company, except in respect of a transfer of 5,320,425 shares (equating to 1.5% of the Company's then issued share capital) to the Employee Benefit Trust ahead of the Company's AGM. However, the Court concluded that this transfer of shares was valid as a matter of law, and even if the votes for these shares had been discounted, Mr Ferguson would still have been re-elected; The resolution to re-elect Mr Ferguson at the AGM on 6 July 2018 was valid; The removal of Mr Tinkler as a director of the Company on 7 July 2018 (following his election at the AGM of 6 July 2018) was valid and effective.



