In May, oil giant Shell invested in German manufacturer Sonnen. Now the 112-year-old company wants to fully acquire the business, subject to Germany's monopoly authorities. Sonnen said it hopes the deal will accelerate its growth by expanding its market reach and capacity.From pv magazine Germany. Almost nine months after investing in storage company sonnen, oil major Shell wants to take over the German business. The German competition authority's approval for the transaction is pending and sonnen said it believes approval will be granted next month. The companies agreed not to disclose details ...

