CRU Phosphates 2019 Returns to Florida for the 12th Event in the Series to Explore the Supply, Demand and Technical Dynamics Shaping the Global Phosphate Industry

CRU Phosphates returns to Florida from 25-27 March 2019. Florida is at the heart of US phosphates production and is an ideal location for this annual gathering of the global phosphates industry. Last year's conference attracted more than 500 commercial and operational decision-makers and we expect Phosphates 2019 to again attract a large global audience from across the phosphates supply chain.

The conference offers unparalleled professional development and networking opportunities. As the only conference to offer commercial and operational insights into the entire phosphate value chain, it is the must-attend event for professionals in the fertilizer, feed and industrial phosphates industries. The unique dual-streamed agenda covers market forces shaping investment and pricing, through to the latest technical developments.

This year the conference will also focus on how the industry is responding to changing dynamics of phosphate demand, in terms of new phosphate products and the evolving relationship with consumers.

The event's keynote speakers include Bruce Bodine, Senior Vice President, Phosphates at Mosaic whose presentation promises to be a fascinating insight into the latest developments and future strategy of the increasingly globally integrated supply chain of this phosphates industry leader. An agronomy keynote will be given by Dr Robert Mullen, Director of Agronomy at Nutrien; who will explore how, through strategies such as vertical integration, the global phosphates supply chain can become more ag-centric and prepare for the next generation of relationships between fertilizer producers and consumers. These industry leaders are part of a programme that includes speakers from other phosphate producers such as OCP, JR Simplot and ITAFOS.

Chris Lawson, CRU's Head of Fertilizer Analysis, will present CRU's outlook for the phosphate markets in the opening keynote session. He notes that the industry faces some key questions in the future: "The phosphate market has continued to strengthen over the past year, supported by higher production costs in China and capacity consolidation in North America. This has helped to offset capacity additions in Morocco and Saudi Arabia, and prices are forecast to continue their upward trajectory over the next five years as demand growth remains robust. Trumps trade wars, China environmental policy, closing capacity and emerging market concerns are all key questions facing the industry, and will be covered at length at the 2019 conference," said Mr. Lawson.

Business leaders from producers, traders, engineering, technology and equipment providers, and consumers, meet at this annual event to engage in high-level networking, negotiate business contracts and share industry knowledge. The event features plenty of networking opportunities and the chance to discuss technical issues and source solutions with over 60 exhibitors offering the latest innovations and services to the industry.

