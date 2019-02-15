AB Traction: Year end report 2018

Period October - December

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK -357 (-145), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK -251 (-117). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -13 (-19). Financial investments MSEK -92 (-7).

Earnings per share amounted to MSEK -24.14 (-9,83).

The net asset value per share decreased by 12 (-5) percent.

Period January - December

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK -71 (304), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK -52 (277). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -20 (-33). Financial investments MSEK -7 (71).

Earnings per share amounted to MSEK -4,83 (20.58).

The net asset value per share decreased by 3 (+12) percent, adjusted for dividend paid.

The net asset value per share SEK 178 (186) per share.

The return on active holdings amounted to -5 (29) percent.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value of the listed shareholdings since 31 December amounts to MSEK 100 as of 14 February.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.60 (2.75) per share.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.30 p.m., CET on February 15, 2019.

Traction Q4 2018 (http://hugin.info/86925/R/2235283/879902.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AB Traction via Globenewswire

